VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

