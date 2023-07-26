Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $322.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,162,499 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

