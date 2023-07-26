Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $68,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,677.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

VCSA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

