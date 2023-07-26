Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% (Implying $4345.25- $4432.2 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,099. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $254.24 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average of $301.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.