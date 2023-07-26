Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

VNDA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 231,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,924. The stock has a market cap of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $95,776.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,269.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 991,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 148,894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,960.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 95,729 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 824,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

