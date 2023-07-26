Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

