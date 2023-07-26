Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 895,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,368. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.