Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.95.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

