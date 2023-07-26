Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 332,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

