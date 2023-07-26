Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 504,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after acquiring an additional 92,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,089,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

