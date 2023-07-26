Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY23 guidance at $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.20-$5.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRSK stock opened at $236.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

