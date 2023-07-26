Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

VZ stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

