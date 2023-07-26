Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 21,337,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80.

Verizon Communications last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

