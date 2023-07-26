Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Sells 50,677 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VRCA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

