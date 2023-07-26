Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Sells 50,677 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

