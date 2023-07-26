Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Ted White Sells 50,677 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
