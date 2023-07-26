Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Christopher G. Hayes Sells 33,789 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $223.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

