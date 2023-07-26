Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Christopher G. Hayes Sells 33,789 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares in the company, valued at $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of VRCA stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $223.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.96.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
