Vertex Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 3,822 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy Trading Down 24.1 %
VTNR opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Energy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.