Vertex Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,570 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 3,822 call options.

VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

VTNR opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

