Vertiv (VRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VRT opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares in the company, valued at $345,364,628.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $45,569,446.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,364,628.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

