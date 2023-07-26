VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 5,984,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

