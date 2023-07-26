Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. Vicor’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock traded up $33.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vicor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.