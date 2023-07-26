Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.25

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 2875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $555.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.