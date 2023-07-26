Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 321,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 668,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

