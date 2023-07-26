Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after acquiring an additional 522,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 594,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,231. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

