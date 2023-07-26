Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

VSTO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 502,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

