Vita Coco (COCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Vita Coco to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Vita Coco has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,443. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

