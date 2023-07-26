Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Position Trimmed by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 712,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

