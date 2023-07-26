Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.65 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 255,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.