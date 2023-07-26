Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.65 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.