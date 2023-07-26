Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.56

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.56 and last traded at C$27.46, with a volume of 14340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$516.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 3.2797546 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.76%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

