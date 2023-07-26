Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Walker River Resources Stock Down 3.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.59.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
