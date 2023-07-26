Wallbox (WBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wallbox Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of WBX opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

