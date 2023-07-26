Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 4,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

