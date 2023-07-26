Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE:WCN opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
