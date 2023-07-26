Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.39 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

TSE WCN opened at C$188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.12. The stock has a market cap of C$48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$161.84 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

