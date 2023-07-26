Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.74. 2,293,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

