Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waters stock opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. Waters has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.21 and its 200 day moving average is $296.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

