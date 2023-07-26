Weave Communications (WEAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Performance

WEAV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 34,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,169. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,552,528.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,674 shares of company stock valued at $914,928. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.