Wedbush Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 817,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

