Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW):

7/21/2023 – Curtiss-Wright had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Curtiss-Wright was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2023 – Curtiss-Wright had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Curtiss-Wright was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/4/2023 – Curtiss-Wright was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2023 – Curtiss-Wright was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – Curtiss-Wright was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2023 – Curtiss-Wright was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $193.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

