Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.