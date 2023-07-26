Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.