Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Welltower by 1.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

