WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,976,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

