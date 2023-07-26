Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -7-9% (implying $4.07-4.16 billion revs), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.

Western Union Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

