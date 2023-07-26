Westlake (NYSE:WLK) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Critical Contrast

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Westlake shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Westlake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Westlake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13% Westlake 12.49% 18.19% 9.18%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Westlake $15.79 billion 1.06 $2.25 billion $14.54 9.06

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Westlake’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LanzaTech Global and Westlake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westlake 4 9 3 0 1.94

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Westlake has a consensus target price of $122.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Westlake.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake beats LanzaTech Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment provides residential PVC siding; PVC trim and mouldings; architectural stone veneer; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, and tape and roofing applications; polymer composite and cement roof tiles; PVC pipes and fittings for various water, sewer, electrical, and industrial applications; PVC compounds used in various housing, medical, and automobile products; and consumer and commercial products, such as landscape edging; industrial, home, and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The company offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, wind turbines, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.