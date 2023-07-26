Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
NYSE:WHG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 3,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on WHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.