Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

NYSE:WHG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 3,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

