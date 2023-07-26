Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

