Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Whirlpool also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.0 %

WHR opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

