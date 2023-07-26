Whirlpool Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,028 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 2,551 put options.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of WHR opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

