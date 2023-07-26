Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGYF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.