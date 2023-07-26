Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.21. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.58.

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

